Health officials urge caution with possible late flu season spike in cases

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Data from the most recent Kentucky Department for Public Health Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report shows that influenza cases are currently widespread across the Commonwealth.

The blue regions are seeing a decrease in reported flu cases, the yellow regions remain steady in the number of reported cases, and the red areas are seeing an increase in the number of flu cases. (Zak Hawke/WYMT)

Kentucky River District Public Health Director, Scott Lockard, said an April spike in cases of the flu is unusual.

“The flu season would run from starting typically in October in a normal year and be really tapering down by February, March,” he said.

In Eastern Kentucky, Pike County had the largest spike, with 46 new lab-confirmed cases bringing the seasonal total to 247 for the county.

“It’s usually a more steady flow [of cases] starting in late fall,” said Pike County Public Health Director, Tammy Riley.

“I looked at 2019, for example, and we had 1,385 cases [at] this time,” said Riley. “But those 1,385 occurred slowly over quite a few weeks starting in October.”

Riley said the 46 new cases in just one week is a significant statistical increase which has neighboring Public Health Directors, like Lockard, concerned about community spread.

“We’re seeing a lot of increased activity just to the east of Kentucky River District and to the west of Kentucky River District,” said Lockard.

Lockard said increased cases in central Kentucky suggest that it could be spreading to Eastern Kentucky.

To avoid feeling the worst effects of the flu, health officials said the vaccine is the best defense.

“Vaccination is always the best way to protect yourself from the flu,” Lockard said.

Flu vaccines are typically created in the springtime and try to anticipate the most relevant strains of influenza that will spread in the fall and winter.

The vaccines protect against four variants of influenza.

“It’s not too late to get your flu shot,” said Lockard. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated. Exercise those other safeguards. Frequent handwashing, cover your coughs, your sneezes. You’re best to use a tissue, if don’t have one, sneeze or cough into your elbow, and then if you’re sick, please stay home.”

Lockard said the vaccines seem to be effective at preventing severe illness from this years strains.

The CDC recommends receiving your flu shot in October or November each year. Riley told us that if you choose to get a flu shot now, you may still get the shot next fall.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.