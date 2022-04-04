Advertisement

Floyd County Sheriff warns people of potential utilities scam

(MGN/Pexels)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A post on the Floyd County Sheriff Department’s page Monday said several people in the area were reporting getting a call from someone claiming to be an employee with the power company.

According to the post, the scammer will tell people a payment needs to be made immediately or they will lose service.

The post said the calls have been traced and are not attached to a real utility company. It also said you should not give out personal information on the phone unless you know who you are talking to.

