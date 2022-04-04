Early week warm-up precedes midweek storm chance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Outside of clouds and showers late in the day on Saturday, it was a rather nice weekend around the mountains! We’re going to start the work week off on a similar note, but also bring those temperatures back above average!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds look to increase as we head through the nighttime hours as we see a few more showers work into the region as a frontal boundary starts to move into the region and stall out. With clouds and showers sticking around, we’ll see low temperatures above average for this time of year...right around 50°.

One disturbance riding along the stationary boundary will work out during the morning hours on our Tuesday, but another follows behind to quickly take its place and bring more showers to the region during the afternoon and evening hours. This will not be an all-day rain, but make sure you have the rain gear handy. This disturbance’s warm front will push across the region during the afternoon hours, bringing temperatures back up to near 70° for the afternoon hours only falling into the lower to middle 50s for the overnight hours as clouds and showers continue moving through.

Midweek and Beyond

Big story for the second half of the week will be the potential for some stronger thunderstorms into the day on Wednesday before temperatures drop big time into the late week and weekend.

Yet another strong storm system will make its way from the great plains and into the Ohio Valley. Ahead of it, winds surge out of the southwest, bringing even more warm air and moisture into the region. Afternoon highs on Wednesday look to climb into the middle and upper 70s. The strong cold front sweeping through the region will bring the possibility for some strong storms during the afternoon hours. We are already in a Slight Risk (2/5 chance) from the Storm Prediction Center, so stay tuned for more on that.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook issued April 4, 2022 valid for Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (WYMT)

Cold air filters in quickly behind the front as lows tumble down into the 40s overnight. Thursday looks nice but breezy as the cold air moves in. We’re in the middle 60s for highs with sunshine. Clouds work in as a series of disturbances drag more cold air into the region by the end of the week and the weekend. Early indications are some areas struggling to reach 50° as we reach the weekend. Still time to watch things, though, as we move along through this work week.

