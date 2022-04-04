Advertisement

Corbin hospital allowing more visitors as COVID numbers go down

(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Some Kentucky hospitals are allowing more visitors as some COVID-19 policies are getting back to normal.

Monday is the first day of updated policies of allowing more visitors and extending the visitation hours at Baptist Health Corbin. Two visitors per patient are allowed at Baptist Health Corbin and the visitation hours are once again from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the main entrance.

Guests are still being asked to wear masks and will be asked COVID-19 related questions when they enter.

The visitation policies are getting back to normal because of a major decrease in COVID patients.

“Yes we are very excited,” said Anthony Powers with Baptist Health Corbin. “Our number of cases have gone way down. Basically we only have two inpatients today. At the height we would be up in the high 70s. At one point we had more than 50% of our inpatient volume was COVID patients. That really restricted what we could do with visitation.”

Powers said he does see a time coming where masks are no longer required for visitors, but as of now they are sill a requirement.

Some hospitals, including Lake Cumberland Regional in Somerset, have also began allowing more visitors.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin County deadly crash
Coroner releases name in deadly Martin County crash
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Person airlifted to hospital after incident at Laurel County boat ramp
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Pike County man arrested, facing Child Sexual Exploitation charges
A tip helped the Asheville Police Department make the largest single fentanyl seizure in...
Police: Drug dealer arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 625K people
Seeing smoke in Letcher County on Sunday? Officials say it is a prescribed burn

Latest News

Destruction caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine
UK instructor explains latest going on between Russia and Ukraine
Floyd County Sheriff warns people of potential utilities scam
Week of the Young Child
Perry County, Hazard officials sign ‘Week of the Young Child’ proclamation to celebrate early childhood education
‘This is ridiculous’: Road signs stolen in Elliott County