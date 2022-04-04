45 years ago: Devastating flood strikes Eastern Kentucky

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - When the weather is calm, it is hard to imagine what Eastern Kentucky looked like April 4th, 1977.

“It started raining and it just kept raining and raining and raining,” said James Morgan, President of WHLN Radio in Harlan.

The Cumberland River reached a crest of more than 34 feet in Harlan.

James Morgan covered the disaster live from WHLN alongside other broadcasters; one being his father, Jim Morgan.

They stayed on air until around 2 a.m. informing people about the flood, helping them find loved ones and keeping them calm.

“We’re licensed in the public interest,” Morgan said. “What could be more public interest than saving lives and giving the information people needed to know.”

During WHLN’s broadcast, water began surrounding the studio.

“So we vacated the building, by going out the fire escape and stepping into a boat. The Harlan County Rescue Squad came to help us get out of the building and to Main Street,” said Morgan.

Across the region, damage estimates were at $175 million. Despite the devastation, the community pulled together.

“Our community came together like I have never seen. Everybody helped everybody,” Morgan said.

Since 1977, flood projects have been constructed in an effort to decrease flooding issues.

