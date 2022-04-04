19th century ‘Secret Cemetery’ uncovered in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Turner Cemetery, dating back to the 19th century, is one of Harlan County’s oldest cemeteries.

One of the individuals buried was one of the county’s most prominent figures William Turner.

The gravesite is also known by locals as the “Secret Cemetery” because it was hidden between old buildings.

One of the buildings by the cemetery is the old Harlan Ford Motor building.

The property was donated to the county and, after recent construction and demolition, the cemetery was uncovered.

Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says there is no need to worry. The county plans to preserve and promote the gravesite. The hope is to fence it off and display it, promoting its historical significance.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.