Advertisement

Southeastern Beauty Academy hosts 2022 Runway Show

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Southeastern Beauty Academy (SEBA) hosted its eighth Runway Show in 10 years at the Ramada Inn in Paintsville on Saturday.

The show is a medium for students to show off their work throughout the year and interact with the community.

SEBA’s Runway Show was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but officials are happy to be back for SEBA’s 10th anniversary after opening in 2012.

“The past two years have been rough on everybody,” said SEBA Owner Jeanetta Thornbury, “but it’s just really good to let the students just be able to get out and the public see what they do and get involved in the community. It’s awesome.”

Thornbury also said if you were interested in attending the Southeastern Beauty Academy, you can visit its website for more information or call (606) 788-0091.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Hobson was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday on charges of money laundering and...
Knoxville man arrested in international FBI investigation
Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking people to not approach James William Crabtree, he is...
Sheriff: EKY man wanted in stabbing arrested
Mingo County deputies found Teresa Harmon shot in her home outside of Delbarton.
Family, neighbors shaken after deadly shooting
A racially insensitive photo has caused an uproar at Corbin High School.
Racially insensitive photo causes uproar at Corbin High School
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

A former home owned by Dolly Parton and lived in by her parents has been transformed into a...
Former Dolly Parton home turns into wedding venue, offers free space for displaced brides
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Person airlifted to hospital after incident at Laurel County boat ramp
54 anglers attended the EKYTT fishing tournament at Paintsville Lake on Saturday.
EKYTT hosts fishing tournament, scientific study at Paintsville Lake
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 95% contained