Seeing smoke in Letcher County on Sunday? Officials say it is a prescribed burn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some of you may see a little smoke near the Virginia state line in Letcher County from a fire on Sunday, but it is ok. It’s supposed to be there.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation District 12 posted on their Facebook page the U.S. Forestry Service are doing a prescribed burn along U.S. 23 at Payne Gap to U.S. 119 near the Kentucky/Virginia state line.

The post states the burn could “result in smoky and limited visibility conditions” for parts of the day.

They encourage you to slow down and watch out for other drivers while this is going on.

