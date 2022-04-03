Quiet weather to close the weekend, showers and storms possible next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of us as chilly temperatures return tonight. We are also watching for showers and possible storms into your next work week.

Tonight through Monday night

The weather remains quiet into tonight. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. It will be chilly with lows falling into the upper-30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of us as we could see some areas of patchy frost.

Scattered showers return by Monday. We stay mostly cloudy and warmer with highs reaching the mid-60s. It will be a good idea to keep the raingear close.

Scattered showers stick around into Monday night. Lows are not as chilly as we only fall into the upper-40s.

Unsettled Weather Pattern Ahead

More showers are likely on Tuesday. We stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-and-upper-60s.

Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday. Some of these storms could pack a punch with gusty winds and heavy rain. Stay weather aware over the next few days, and we will keep you posted. It will be a warm day with highs in the mid-and-upper-70s.

It will be slightly cooler on Thursday. Highs top out in the lower-60s. A few stray showers will be possible under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Extended Forecast

More scattered showers look possible on Friday. We stay mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the upper-40s.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into Saturday. We remain chilly and mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Temperatures only reach the mid-40s with lows falling into the lower-30s! Do not put the sweaters and jackets away just yet.

We finally look to dry out by Sunday. Highs reach the mid-50s under a mostly sunny sky.

