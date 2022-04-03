Popular Hazard restaurant settles into new location

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The beloved Hazard restaurant, France’s Diner, has relocated from Combs Road to Main Street in downtown Hazard.

Those with France’s Diner said this move has been an exciting new venture.

They added the new space is much more open and inviting, and the location is much more convenient for customers.

“Well, all of the customers seem excited,” said Frances Napier, owner of France’s Diner. “They say they’ll find us wherever we go!”

The ribbon cutting ceremony for France’s Diner will take place Wednesday, April 6, at noon.

The restaurant is open 24 hours.

