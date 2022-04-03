Advertisement

Pike County man arrested, facing Child Sexual Exploitation charges

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Pike County man on charges related to a child sexual abuse investigation.

According to police, 41-year-old David J. Caudill was found and arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The investigation began after police found Caudill distributing sexually explicit images online.

Caudill was found and interviewed on Saturday.

Equipment used during the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

Caudill was charged with 11 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

This charge is a Class C felony and punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Caudill was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

