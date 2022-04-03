Person airlifted to hospital after incident at Laurel County boat ramp
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to an incident Saturday morning that resulted in one person being airlifted to the hospital.
The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near 2700 Craigs Creek Road.
According to a post on the London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page, two people were run over by their truck at the boat ramp.
One person was flown to a Level 1 Trauma Center.
The identities of the people and the extent of the injuries were not released.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.