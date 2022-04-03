Oscar Tshiebwe wins the Naismith Trophy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s beloved forward has picked up another Player of the Year Honor - the coveted Naismith Trophy.

Oscar Tshiebwe is the second Wildcat to win the award, the first since Anthony Davis ten years ago.

Tshiebwe not only averaged a double-double but did so with a considerable margin -- averaging a team-best 17.4 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game. He is the first Division I player who averaged at least 15.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds per game since Drake’s Lewis Lloyd and Alcorn State’s Larry Smith each did during the 1979-80 season, and the first major-conference player who averaged at least 16.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds for a season since Bill Walton at UCLA in 1972-73. He became the first Wildcat to do it since Bob Burrow tallied 19.1 points and 17.7 rebounds per game in 1954-55.

In addition to his offensive and rebounding prowess, on the defensive end Tshiebwe was the only major conference player who averaged at least 1.6 blocked shots and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season. He also became only the third player in program history to amass at least 500 rebounds in a season. Tshiebwe finished the year with 515 boards.

