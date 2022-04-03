Lexington laundromat avoids nationwide coin shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Coins are in short supply again and local businesses are finding ways to navigate the problem.

Banks, grocery stores, laundromats and more are asking for help from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Mandy Mills, the owner of Chevy Chase Coin Laundry Wildcat Express, decided to make her business cash-less.

“When the pandemic hit, it completely changed. So a lot of laundromats were suffering, whereas people would come in here and say ‘Great, we don’t have to bring in coins,’” said Mills.

Mandy Mills has seen a lot of change over the past 16 years of owning her business.

“It was only quarters basically. The machines, soap dispensers, everything was coins,” said Mills.

More recently, she noticed that her customers were pinching pennies, literally.

“A lot of the customers were very worried about not having quarters when they come in,” said Mills.

She invested more than $100,000 in kiosks that give customers a laundry card that is worth a certain amount of credit. Customers can still bring in bills and coins to be converted in card credit.

“It’s paid off to see my customers happy,” said Mills.” They’re not struggling or panicking bringing in a wad of quarters.”

She said that she hears about the coin shortage woes from other business owners.

“I never thought there would be a shortage, it’s baffling to me, I’ve heard of a lot of people hoarding quarters, that’s why we’re coming to this point, I think there’s a panic when it comes to coin shortage now,” Mills said.

