Gladie Visitor Center reopens its doors to the public

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nestled in the Red River Gorge, the Gladie Visitor Center has finally reopened.

Closed since 2019 due to low funding and the COVID-19 pandemic, the center is under new management with Find Outdoors.

“We’ve been pleased to partner with the forest service for so long,” Manager Joey Santiago said. “This is our first contract with the forest service in the state of Kentucky. So, we’re definitely blessed to be here.”

They reopened Wednesday, hosting a weekend celebration in honor of the occasion.

“We have a dedicated staff here that will be able to provide free information,” Santiago said. “90% of our programs are going to be free to the public. So, our main focus is keeping it in education.”

He said they will be partnering with Eastern Kentucky University for future events.

“All these events, or most of them, will be free to the public,” Santiago said. “So, people of all ages, whether big or small. No matter your background or ability, everyone’s welcome here.” :10

Those coming out to hike, like Mike Latscha, said they were happy to see the center back open after so long.

“This one was the one that open today. So, we came in to check it out,” he said. “Get some maps, get some information, we had no idea it just opened. We got lucky, I guess.”

Latscha called the center important for the inexperienced.

He said he hoped to see it stay open.

“There’s a lot of of people coming through here like us,” Latscha said. “We’re not familiar with the area at all. We don’t know our way around, we need the expertise of the people here, we need the maps.”

The center hosted a ribbon cutting Saturday.

Santiago said the center was welcomed back with open arms.

“We cannot say enough, how grateful the community is that we are open again,” he said. “It’s just been heartwarming for us, and we are blessed to be here.”

The center is open Thursday through Monday.

