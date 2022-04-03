‘Bunny Cares’ event at Fayette Mall gives children one on one time to celebrate Easter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On April 3, 2022, the Fayette Mall hosted its annual ‘Bunny Cares’ event in partnership with Autism Speaks and Cherry Hill, giving kids with special needs the opportunity to have one on one time with the Easter bunny and make memories with their families.

“Bunny Cares is a sensory-friendly event for all families and children on the spectrum. That way triggers such as lighting, music, and mall traffic can be muted so that families can take home these time-honored traditional keepsakes of having photos with the bunny,” said Amanda Orick, Marketing Director of the Fayette Mall.

The mall puts on this event each year, and especially during Autism Awareness month, they want everyone to be included in the spirit of the holiday.

“It gives the families an opportunity to have a nice one-on-one with the bunny in a calming that way the memories last a little bit longer,” said Orick.

In addition to having the event at a time when the mall isn’t open, the staff also had treats to make children more comfortable.

“Lots of snacks and coloring sheets are available for the children while they sit and wait,” said Orick.

This small event has been held almost every year and usually, they see the same families come year after year, making it heartwarming to see the kids grow up with this experience.

“We have this event once every season during our Bunny and Santa photos,” said Orick.

If you would like to bring your family to an event like this in the future, you can go to the Fayette Mall website for more details.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.