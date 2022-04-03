Brewer Dude brewery releases new beer in support of Ukraine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A small, Lexington brewery was packed all day Saturday.

“You pour it down the side, so it doesn’t foam up too much. It’s just a very nice beer. And there you go.”

The perfect pour.

“It’s got that kind of pale haziness to it. Coriander and orange peel. Light, refreshing. It’s a real tasty beer,” said Dirk Franzen, the Brew Master at Brewer Dude.

And before Saturday, the Frau Ribbentrop was only being made at Pravda Brewery in Ukraine.

A perfect pour of the special release Frau Ribbentrop beer. The Ukrainian brewery Pravda Brewery shared the recipe online. And since they can't brew currently, the Brewer Dude here in Lexington is doing it for them! All profits are being donated. Full story tonight on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/ugrjcIqpeK — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) April 2, 2022

“What an odd, surreal sort of thing that is. To have to use your bottles to make Molotov Cocktails to try and help save the area. So any little bit we can do to help is great.”

The Ukrainian brewery posted the beer recipe online about four or five weeks ago. Now, the smallest brewery in Lexington, Brewer Dude, is serving it up to the community here.

“They sent them out and said if you want to brew our beers, and send us some of the profits from it to help Ukraine, that would be great. It’s kind of all over the county and other countries in the world. It’s really been a good response.”

Brew Master Dirk Franzen said all of the money made on this beer will be going to Pravda Brewery.

“Those poor people over in Ukraine. The unnecessary slaughtering and destruction is sickening. So anything we can do to help.”

From one brew master to another, five thousand miles away.

Franzen said it does take a few weeks for them to brew the beer, so they’ll serve it until it runs out. Then send all of the profits to the Ukrainian Brewery.

