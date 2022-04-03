Advertisement

Brewer Dude brewery releases new beer in support of Ukraine

A small, Lexington brewery was packed all day Saturday.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A small, Lexington brewery was packed all day Saturday.

“You pour it down the side, so it doesn’t foam up too much. It’s just a very nice beer. And there you go.”

The perfect pour.

“It’s got that kind of pale haziness to it. Coriander and orange peel. Light, refreshing. It’s a real tasty beer,” said Dirk Franzen, the Brew Master at Brewer Dude.

And before Saturday, the Frau Ribbentrop was only being made at Pravda Brewery in Ukraine.

“What an odd, surreal sort of thing that is. To have to use your bottles to make Molotov Cocktails to try and help save the area. So any little bit we can do to help is great.”

The Ukrainian brewery posted the beer recipe online about four or five weeks ago. Now, the smallest brewery in Lexington, Brewer Dude, is serving it up to the community here.

“They sent them out and said if you want to brew our beers, and send us some of the profits from it to help Ukraine, that would be great. It’s kind of all over the county and other countries in the world. It’s really been a good response.”

Brew Master Dirk Franzen said all of the money made on this beer will be going to Pravda Brewery.

“Those poor people over in Ukraine. The unnecessary slaughtering and destruction is sickening. So anything we can do to help.”

From one brew master to another, five thousand miles away.

Franzen said it does take a few weeks for them to brew the beer, so they’ll serve it until it runs out. Then send all of the profits to the Ukrainian Brewery.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin County deadly crash
UPDATE: Name released in deadly Martin County crash
Mingo County deputies found Teresa Harmon shot in her home outside of Delbarton.
Family, neighbors shaken after deadly shooting
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Person airlifted to hospital after incident at Laurel County boat ramp
A racially insensitive photo has caused an uproar at Corbin High School.
Racially insensitive photo causes uproar at Corbin High School
Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking people to not approach James William Crabtree, he is...
Sheriff: EKY man wanted in stabbing arrested

Latest News

Martin County deadly crash
UPDATE: Name released in deadly Martin County crash
Gladie Visitor Center reopens its doors to the public
Gladie Visitor Center reopens its doors to the public
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 98% contained
Mandy Mills invested more than $100,000 in kiosks that give her customers a laundry card that...
Lexington laundromat avoids nationwide coin shortage
Seeing smoke in Letcher County on Sunday? Officials say it is a prescribed burn