Stray showers possible tonight, but better rain chances next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather stays mostly quiet for the weekend. A few showers can not be ruled out tonight, but better rain chances return to the mountains by your next work week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Clouds increase across the mountains into tonight. We could see a stray shower or two, but most of us should stay dry. It will be another chilly night with lows falling into the mid-30s.

A nice day is in store on Sunday! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures stay below average in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Quiet weather continues into Sunday night. We stay dry and partly cloudy. Lows fall into the lower-40s.

Soggy Work Week Ahead

Scattered showers look possible for much of the work week ahead. Keep the raingear nearby!

We stay mostly cloudy on Monday with scattered showers possible. Highs will be warmer in the mid-and-upper-60s with lows in the upper-40s.

Into Tuesday, more showers will be possible. Again, high temperatures will be mild in the upper-60s.

Scattered showers look to stick around into Wednesday. Highs soar into the mid-70s by the afternoon!

Extended Forecast

This soggy weather continues into the end of your work week.

Stray showers look possible on Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the mid-60s.

Into Friday, isolated showers look possible. We will be cooler with highs in the lower-50s.

Rain chances stick around into next Saturday, too. Isolated showers look possible. We stay mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower-40s.

