‘Stand Up for a Brighter Tomorrow’: The Healing Program hosts 21st annual conference

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Care Center’s Healing Program hosted its annual conference Friday, bringing public service and mental health professionals to the Mountain Arts Center.

The event aims to host workshops to circulate education and awareness about sexual assault, mental health, and more.

Adam Gearheart, Johnson County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, discussed Marsy’s Law and how it has changed the role of victim advocacy. Nicole Y. Ward Ma, LMFT, BHP, explored Adverse Childhood Experiences and how to identify the impacts and be part of the healing process. Marissa Castellanos, Human Trafficking Director at Catholic Charities of Louisville, presented a workshop about human trafficking.

“We have been seeing an increase in human trafficking over the last couple of years,” said Healing Program Director Heather Greene. “And today, in the presentation, she just validated what we’ve been seeing here in the eastern mountain region.”

With resources and information available throughout the center, and other topics discussed on stage, Greene said the space offered information and discussions to keep important conversations pouring through the mountains.

“There’s all types of different, what we identify as, victimizations,” said Greene. “We have often run into different cases where folks will, they’ll wind up here and they don’t know how they got here. And then those of us that are trained in this, we’re able to help them and navigate them back to the folks that they love.”

While resources differ across the nation, she said Eastern Kentucky has many things at its disposal that are not available elsewhere in the state.

“You know, it looks different in a metropolitan area versus here in Eastern Kentucky,” said Greene. “They have case management services, they have different resources, but they don’t have residential services or shelter services. And here in Eastern Kentucky, we have the one and only sexual assault center in the state of Kentucky.”

Those involved said the annual conference is the best way to bring together those who work to be the voices for the victims.

