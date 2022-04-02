Perry County Conservation District hosts ‘Tree Seedling Give-a-way’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Conservation District held their annual Tree Seedling Give-a-way in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Hazard on Saturday.

The organization gave out Pecan, Persimmon, Cypress, Oak, Pin Oak, Redbud and Gray Dogwood tree seeds.

President of the Perry County Conservation District Board, Bobby Brown, said he’s always excited to see so many people come out to help replenish trees within the county.

“It makes my day seeing people that you haven’t got to see in quite a few months,” said Brown. “Dealing with the public is the fun part of this.”

Brown said to keep up with the conservation district’s upcoming events, you can call their office at (606) 435-1675.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.