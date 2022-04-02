Oscar Tshiebwe wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named the winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award which honors the nation’s best center by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The award began being given annually in 2015 and Tshiebwe is the first winner in program history. He is now the third UK player under John Calipari to receive a positional award from the Naismith’s Starting Five. Tyler Ulis was the Bob Cousy winner for the best point guard in 2016 and Malik Monk captured the Jerry West honor as the best shooting guard in 2017.

Tshiebwe found out he was the 2022 winner on a zoom call with six-time NBA Most Valuable Player and two-time NCAA Most Outstanding Player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Wednesday. The honors were officially announced on Saturday during ESPN’s College GameDay.

Tshiebwe not only averaged a double-double but did so with a considerable margin -- averaging a team-best 17.4 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game. He is the first Division I player who averaged at least 15.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds per game since Drake’s Lewis Lloyd and Alcorn State’s Larry Smith each did during the 1979-80 season, and the first major-conference player who averaged at least 16.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds for a season since Bill Walton at UCLA in 1972-73. He became the first Wildcat to do it since Bob Burrow tallied 19.1 points and 17.7 rebounds per game in 1954-55.

In addition to his offensive and rebounding prowess, on the defensive end Tshiebwe was the only major conference player who averaged at least 1.6 blocked shots and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season. He also became only the third player in program history to amass at least 500 rebounds in a season. Tshiebwe finished the year with 515 boards.

