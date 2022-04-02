Advertisement

Lex Project Prom continues to make dreams a reality


By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Turning dreams into a reality since 2019, Lex Project Prom has been helping Lexington high schoolers enjoy prom without the extra costs that could prevent them from going.

In 2010, Asona McMullen, founder of Lex Project Prom, was a senior in high school. She wanted her friend to go to prom with her, and due to her act of kindness, her friend was able to go.

“Amongst my friends, we were all talking about prom, and one of my friends said they wouldn’t be able to go because of their financial circumstances, and I said, hey, you know I’ve got tons of shoes at home because I’ve attended winter balls, why don’t we scale back and we don’t purchase my shoes, but instead maybe help my friend,” said McMullen.

That help would later lead to Asona McMullen helping her sister’s friend years later, which began the start of their non-

“And then over the years, we would find other students to be able to sponsor, and we said hey, we can do this on a larger scale, we can get the community together. We can get partnerships, and we can really do this,” said McMullen.

This year the event is even bigger than in years past, and McMullen says she will continue to grow the event year after year.

“Well, we have a ton more dresses than last year that we had, so we have been able to have more capacity so we can serve more student, and we couldn’t have done it without community partnerships,” said McMullen.

The organizers say the best part is just helping the students have their dreams become realities.

“When you see the smiles on the girl’s faces and the guys. We know this is well worth it, so very fulfilling,” said McMullen.

Lex Project Prom is always looking for help with storage, so if you know anyone that can help, or you can help yourself feel free to reach out to them on their website, and they will gladly accept it to help continue the magic.

