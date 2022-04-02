Advertisement

Holly Jordan signs with Thomas More Volleyball

By Courtney Layne Brewer and John Lowe
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County middle blocker Holly Jordan will continue her volleyball career at Thomas More University.

Jordan was among the leaders in blocks and kills this season for the Lady Bulldogs. She also plays for Bluegrass Volleyball Academy, Eastern Kentucky’s only club volleyball team.

The Saints finished the season 26-6, falling to Lindsey Wilson in the semifinals of the Mid-South Conference Tournament.

