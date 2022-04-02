Advertisement

Floyd County church to host 10,000 Egg-stravaganza

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - First Assembly of God is hosting a community Easter celebration, inviting community members to be part of a 10,000 egg hunt at Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

Pastor Ray Davis said it is a way to celebrate the season with people in the area, giving kids a fun day out after two years under the COVID-19 cloud.

“Of course, you know, we’ve all struggled with it. The kids have had a difficult time. So, we wanted to have something- with things, the restrictions easing up- we wanted to have something for the kids to come and do,” said Davis.

The event, planned for Saturday, April 9, will have eggs, candy, hot dogs, prizes for each age group, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Things kick off at the gazebo on the BSCTC Prestonsburg campus at 1 p.m.

