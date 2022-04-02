Advertisement

Backroads of Appalachia preparing for two upcoming events

Backroads of Appalachia see amazing turnout for "Rumble on the Mountain" event
Backroads of Appalachia see amazing turnout for "Rumble on the Mountain" event
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Those with Backroads of Appalachia are gearing up for two exciting events in April.

In partnership with Sports Car Club of America, the first is a “hill climb” racing event at Pine Mountain State Resort Park in Bell County.

That event will take place the third weekend of April.

The second is a gravel rally car race in McCreary County. It takes place the fourth weekend of April.

Director Erik Hubbard said these types of events are crucial for economic development.

“This is something that is very cost effective for you and your family to come see and experience. It’s safe, it’s providing something enjoyable,” he said. “The most important thing, you’re helping out our local communities when you come and visit.”

Hubbard said there will be a small transportation fee for the hill climb event. However, the race in McCreary County is free.

For more information, you can go here.

