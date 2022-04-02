Annual spring cleanup event hosted in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Starting at the city’s farmers market, London officials hosted their annual Spring Cleanup event Saturday.

City of London Tourism Executive Director Chris Robinson said they were preparing for tourism season.

“We ask residents to come out, grab a picker bag and a vest, and pick up as much litter as possible,” he said. “Unfortunately, folks forget that litter bugs me and everyone else.”

Robinson said it is dealing with a problem that never seems to go away.

“Not littering, is the easiest thing you can do,” he said. “Keep it in your car, keep it in your truck, don’t throw it out the window. It helps us all look and feel better about the community we live in.”

Event participants, like Jacqueline Handy, said they agreed.

She said she wanted to lend a helping hand.

“I always see trash around the streets,” Handy said. “It just makes me really sad because I hate it and it’s like, why litter? So, I feel like need to do my part and come out here and help clean up.”

Handy said her group arrived bright and early, picking up trash along Main Street.

She said they wasted no time getting to work.

“Having trash all over the ground...isn’t really a good image for anyone,” Handy said. “Not to mention, it doesn’t really help with pollution. So, I think it really helps with just showing that the city actually cares about itself.”

City officials said they saw a decent turnout despite the cold weather.

“It is spring break, so we anticipated a low turnout,” Robinson said. “25 to 30 is better than zero, so, we look forward to a good day.”

Robinson said they are kicking off their tourism season next weekend with their annual RedBud Ride.

