The 27th annual Save-A-Lot Raceday helps Eastern Kentuckians in need

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The 27th annual Save-A-Lot Raceday kicked off in Hazard on Saturday, bringing in race cars, show cars, motorcycles, and even the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Steve Stollings, the event coordinator, called on the help of the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile to help with fundraising efforts.

“Yeah, it’s absolutely amazing when we get to go to smaller communities like this, it’s really meaningful to us,” said Ally “At the Grill Ally” Friend, a Hot Dogger Spokesperson. “I’m from a really small town so, seeing how people react to [the Wienermobile] and seeing how much joy it brings to people, it makes our jobs really worth it.”

Several cars made their debuts, but this event is more than just an opportunity for car enthusiasts to get together. Saturday’s Raceday also aims to give back to Eastern Kentuckians in need.

“You know, it went from just having race cars to having show cars, anything people wanted to bring out, and then trying to help our community,” said Stollings. “You know, we do a food drive and all of it goes to Hospice Care Center, affiliated with this event, and then we always raise money for two families, for two individuals.”

Donations and money raised from the event’s auction will be split in half between Pam Henson and Janet Noble, two women who will both be undergoing surgery for different health issues.

“Its nice to know that they thought of me,” said Henson, a two-time cancer survivor. “I’ve been through a lot and its gonna help a lot with expenses and stuff.”

Janet Noble added that like Henson, she’s grateful to have the community’s support during this difficult time.

“You know when they called me, I got real emotional to think that they wanted me to be a recipient for this,” said Noble, who struggles with osteoporosis and spinal issues. “It was real heartwarming, you know, to think that my community was gonna be behind me and be there for me. It was really touching.”

This year’s Raceday was in memory of Dougie Campbell and Tim Breeding.

The person with the highest bid in the Raceday auction will get the opportunity to ride around Hazard in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile or get the chance to book the Wienermobile for an event.

