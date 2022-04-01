Advertisement

Woman killed in shooting; suspect wanted

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman died Thursday in a shooting near Delbarton, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Teresa Harmon died in the incident at her home, which was reported around 7 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say Harmon had been shot in the back of the head.

The incident happened just outside Delbarton town limits in the William Ann Camp area.

The person responsible for the shooting is wanted.

