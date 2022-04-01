UPIKE adds first men’s wrestling program in school history

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville added a new athletic program and a new coach to its staff, bringing collegiate wrestling to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in school history.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be named the first head coach,” said UPIKE Head Wrestling Coach Travis Mallo. “I felt really honored to be a part of UPIKE. I’ve loved every minute since I’ve been here.”

Mallo was named the head coach in early 2022 and has since been recruiting at local high schools and on campus.

“I’m just really excited to kind of see everything come together,” said Mallo. “Give kids in this part of the state another opportunity to go to college and wrestle.”

UPIKE Men’s Wrestling already has two commits - Pike County native Gavin Hunt as well as Chris Stiltner, a senior at Grundy High School in Grundy, Va.

Hunt will be finishing up both of his degrees (biology and psychology) in 2023 and wrestled throughout middle school and high school. Hunt then went on to wrestle collegiately at Midway University but decided to return to his hometown, finish his academics, and leave the sport.

“I guess you could say I didn’t feel at home there,” said Hunt, “and I’m glad to finally be somewhere where I can feel connected and have that support system to really lift me up.”

Two years after returning home, Hunt now gets the chance to spend his final year as a student-athlete. Preparing to compete in the sport he loves for one last season.

“I’m mostly more excited to get back in shape and really just getting stronger and getting back used to wrestling,” said Hunt. “Being out of it for a few years, that’s a big hurdle you’re going to have to be able to get over.”

Mallo said Hunt and Stiltner would be great assets to the program and are perfect fits for the inaugural team. Mallo also said if a prospective student is interested in becoming a UPIKE wrestler, to email travismallo@upike.edu.

