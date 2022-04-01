Sheriff: EKY man wanted for involvement in stabbing

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Sheriff posted on Facebook Friday afternoon asking the public for help locating a suspect involved in a stabbing.

James William Crabtree is wanted for assault and burglary.

The Sheriff said the stabbing took place early Friday morning on Riverfront Road near the Martin and Pike County line.

If you see him or have any information, you can call 606-298-2828 or 911. The post also said not to approach him, because he is considered to be dangerous.

