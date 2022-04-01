Advertisement

Rising Center hosts open house for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Rising center
Rising center(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - To kick off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month officials at the Rising Center in Hazard hosted an open house on Friday.

The staff at the Rising Center are working to bring awareness to what they said is an important issue.

The open house helped kicked off the unique events the center has planned for the month of April.

Each week, an event related to Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention will be held. Some examples include Green Dot Week, Volunteer Appreciation Week and many more.

Officials said anyone can come participate and see what the center has to offer. Director Jasmine Wilson said they had a great turnout.

Wilson said she hopes hosting these types of events will encourage more people in the region to take advantage of their services.

