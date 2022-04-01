Advertisement

Racially insensitive photo causes uproar at Corbin High School

A racially insensitive photo has caused an uproar at Corbin High School.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A racially insensitive photo has caused an uproar at Corbin High School. It shows a white student holding a noose over a Black student.

Taytan McCauley said the incident happened Thursday morning in a chemistry class. He was in the classroom.

“I wasn’t really sure what was going on. I didn’t know if it was a joke or what,” McCauley said.

McCauley said the students in the photo are a part of JROTC. He believes the JROTC rope belonged to the Black student.

“He brought the rope, but I don’t think he was intending for anybody to act like they were hanging him with it,” McCauley said.

McCauley said he heard other students in the class laughing.

“Even if it was a joke, it wasn’t the right thing to do,” Corbin student Nathaniel Jackson said.

School officials say they are aware of the photo involving the two students. Superintendent David Cox noted the district does not condone the behavior depicted in the photo. It brings up a dark history of racism in America.

“Corbin has had a vast history of racism. I think it’s died over the years, but there’s still racism,” McCauley said.

McCauley and Jackson think school officials should apologize to the Black student and take action against racism in the school.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re white, Black, or Asian, everybody should be treated like they’re equal, even if it’s in a public place like a schoolhouse,” Jackson said.

School officials say appropriate action will be taken once the investigation is completed.

