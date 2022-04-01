Perhaps a stray shower, but quiet weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We do have the potential for a few stray showers around the mountains early this weekend, but most of us are dry and much calmer as we head into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It’s turned out to be a rather nice day around the mountains today, and we’ll continue the calm weather into the nighttime hours. Mostly clear skies and a colder airmass in place will keep us on the cold side as we head into tonight. Winds will calm down but we’ll be chilly with lows in the lower 30s.

We start off Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but we will see skies slowly increase as you go throughout the day. After a chilly start, however, we’ll warm nicely. We’re back near average, around 60° for daytime highs. We drop into the lower 40s overnight as a few showers work into the region during the nighttime hours.

Sunday and Beyond

Any clouds and showers sticking around for the early hours on Sunday should head out during the morning hours as a mix of sun and clouds works in during the afternoon. Average highs continue, with highs in the lower 60s. We’re even warmer as sunshine continues on Monday and we’re ahead of our next weathermaker for midweek. Highs end up near 70° once again.

However, April showers are April showers and they’ll be with us starting on Tuesday, it looks like. In fact, another potent storm system seems to be heading in our direction that could bring some thunderstorms in our direction. Models are still iffy on timing and details, but a boundary looks to get hung up around the area with more showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday as highs stick in the 70s.

