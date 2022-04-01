Advertisement

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes pitstop at Save a Lot for good cause

By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in Hazard and made a stop at a Save a Lot location.

Save a Lot is hosting its 27th Annual Race Day event. The Hazard locations are having a special Race Day sale.

The stores are raising money for Pam Henson and Janet Noble who are battling health issues.

On Saturday, people can head out to Perry County Central High School for an auction and a car show. The proceeds will go to both Pam and Janet.

“They’re (Weinermobile) going to be part of the auction, so the highest bidder gets to take a ride around Hazard in the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile,” said Save a Lot Division Manager Steve Stollings. “Or if you don’t want to do it tomorrow afternoon, within a year you can set it up.”

The Weinermobile will be at the Grand Vue Plaza Saturday morning. The Race Against Hunger Food Drive going on during the event benefits Bluegrass Care Navigators in Hazard.

