London getting a ‘Little Taste’ of Jamaican cuisine, other new businesses
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London city officials recently announced a new development off I-75 that will be bringing several businesses to the area.
One of the new businesses is Little Taste of Jamaica, which held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.
The new location is at 112 N Main Street in downtown London.
