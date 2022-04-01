Advertisement

Ky. Baptist Disaster Relief deploying teams to Poland soon

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief will be deploying teams to Poland for the next several months to help with the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Roughly 10 million Ukrainians have left their homes in the past month. The vast majority of people who have fled Ukraine have gone to Poland.

Kentucky Disaster Relief Director Ron Crow said that volunteers have been inquiring about boots being on the ground for several weeks.

“Each of us will rotate weeks for the next six months,” said Crow. “They will be small teams because housing is limited.”

Crow said volunteers need to be flexible and willing to adjust on the fly depending on the need. “It may be that we run some errands,” he said. “Whatever the church needs us to do.”

Sharing the gospel will be a premium need and the refugees are hungry to learn more about Jesus, Crow said. “Opportunities to share the gospel are in abundance.”

Volunteers from Kentucky will be boots on the ground and partnering with personnel from Ohio, Mississippi and Louisiana.

