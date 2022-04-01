KSP investigating fatal crash in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police, Post 11 in London got a call from Pulaski County 911 about a fatal crash on Thursday night.

In a release Friday morning, troopers said a car crashed during a chase on Garner School Road.

Troopers said when they arrived on scene, they determined a car driven by Timothy S. McCulley, 36, from London, was trying to get away from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office after a theft in Monticello.

They said the initial investigation found that McCulley had gone through the intersection of KY 914 and KY 80 at high speed and lost control, leading to him running into a rock embankment.

The release said McCulley was not wearing a seatbelt when he hit the wall and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner.

KSP officials also said there were two passengers in the car with McCulley who were taken to medical centers to treat their injuries.

McCulley’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is still ongoing.

