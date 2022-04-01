Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of KY Marine.

(Mark Buckawicki)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear ordered all flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff to honor a Kentucky Marine who died in a NATO exercise.

The flags will be lowered in memory of Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, who died in an aircraft crash in March, according to the Department of Defense.

Services for Cpl. Moore will be held at Boyd County High School in Ashland on Monday. Interment will be at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in nearby Greenup County.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Rain helps dampen fires in East Tennessee, crews hope to mobilize to knock them out on Thursday
Troopers: Small child killed in Clay County crash
Hunter Hobson was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday on charges of money laundering and...
Knoxville man arrested in international FBI investigation
Power outages reported across the region
File mug shot of Paul Brock.
Corbin man sentenced to life in prison without parole

Latest News

Oscar Meyer Wienermobile makes pitstop at Save a Lot for good cause
Oscar Meyer Wienermobile makes pitstop at Save a Lot for good cause
Rising center
Rising Center hosts open house for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Bridge to East Manchester in Clay County to be closed starting April 11