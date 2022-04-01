Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of KY Marine.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear ordered all flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff to honor a Kentucky Marine who died in a NATO exercise.

The flags will be lowered in memory of Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, who died in an aircraft crash in March, according to the Department of Defense.

Services for Cpl. Moore will be held at Boyd County High School in Ashland on Monday. Interment will be at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in nearby Greenup County.

