Clearing skies later today, no fooling!

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to April! While it might be April Fools Day, this forecast for later is no joke! The skies really will clear!

Today and Tonight

It will stay cloudy with a stray shower or two this morning, but as I said above, we will end the day with some sunshine. Morning temperatures start in the upper 30s for most before heading into the low 50s this afternoon. After seeing highs in the 70s and 80s the last two days, today’s temperatures may be Mother Nature’s way of pranking us. :)

Look for clear skies tonight with lows dropping to around freezing.

Weekend Forecast

Sunny skies will start the first weekend of April, but unfortunately, it will not last. Clouds will move in by the afternoon hours and some scattered rain chances are possible Saturday night. Highs will be a little warmer, topping out in the low 60s before dropping to around 40 overnight.

Sunday looks a little better. There may be a few clouds early, but those will quickly give way to sunshine and highs near 60.

Extended Forecast

The new work and school week will start off on a nice note, but just like Saturday, the deeper into the day you get, the more clouds you see and the better the rain chances. Highs should climb back to around 70 though, so that’s an improvement. We will get back into the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, but we will pay for it with some rain chances.

You know what they say though: “April showers bring May flowers.” Let’s hope that’s the case!

Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.