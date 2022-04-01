Bridge to East Manchester in Clay County to be closed starting April 11

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said KY 2438 (Bridge to East Manchester) will be closed starting April 11 for repairs.

The closing will be from mile point 0 to 0.063. KYTC officials said they expect the bridge to reopen on May 2.

A release from KYTC said traffic will be rerouted temporarily on U.S. 421, KY 3473 and KY 2432, and there will be signs in place to show the detour.

KYTC officials said drivers should be aware of the work zone and to expect delays.

