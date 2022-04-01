Advertisement

Bridge to East Manchester in Clay County to be closed starting April 11

(MGN Online)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said KY 2438 (Bridge to East Manchester) will be closed starting April 11 for repairs.

The closing will be from mile point 0 to 0.063. KYTC officials said they expect the bridge to reopen on May 2.

A release from KYTC said traffic will be rerouted temporarily on U.S. 421, KY 3473 and KY 2432, and there will be signs in place to show the detour.

KYTC officials said drivers should be aware of the work zone and to expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Rain helps dampen fires in East Tennessee, crews hope to mobilize to knock them out on Thursday
Troopers: Small child killed in Clay County crash
Hunter Hobson was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday on charges of money laundering and...
Knoxville man arrested in international FBI investigation
Power outages reported across the region
File mug shot of Paul Brock.
Corbin man sentenced to life in prison without parole

Latest News

Oscar Meyer Wienermobile makes pitstop at Save a Lot for good cause
Oscar Meyer Wienermobile makes pitstop at Save a Lot for good cause
Rising center
Rising Center hosts open house for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of KY Marine.