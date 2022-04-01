Advertisement

Blood drive held at Hazard church

Blood drive held at Hazard church(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Summit Community Church hosted a blood drive Friday.

In partnership with the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC), the event was held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All donors who participated received a free KBC t-shirt.

One of the donors, Aster Sizemore, said he has been donating blood for many years.

“I officiated college football for a longtime, many years. The doctor told us, if we could do it, it would be better for our health too if we could donate blood,” he said. “So, anybody that’s capable in donating blood it would be to their advantage.”

Sizemore said he hopes to see more people come out and donate blood.

