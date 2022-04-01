‘Because of Elsie’: Family saves home from fire during journey to mourn daughter’s death

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -The Swaney family made their way to Paintsville from Missouri, thinking the week would start with an early Easter celebration.

However, when Joe and Christena Swaney- and their children Nila and Rylan- were on the way down Whippoorwill Rd., ready for a day with the grandparents, fire pouring from a neighbor’s porch caught their eye.

“So we could see underneath the porch and it was just flames, just going,” said Christena.

The couple worked to put the flames out with what was on hand and what water was available, as they contacted W.R. Castle Fire Department. Thanks to their quick action, the fire was extinguished and the homeowner- who was inside, unaware of the danger- was safe.

But the true fire in the Swaneys’ story- and the reason they were on the road Wednesday- came a month earlier. And that factor, they said, is what truly put them in the right place at the right time to “do what anybody would have done.”

“It might have been three months from now. We would have came down in the summer so she could meet grandma and grandpa,” said Christena. “But it was yesterday. It was that day, at that time, because of what happened to us and what we’re trying to do now.”

The Swaneys lost their youngest daughter, Eloise Anne Swaney, February 25, when she died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome(SIDS).

“She died at 2.5 months old,” said Christena. “I put her down for bed at 8 p.m. and she never woke up. We followed all of the safe sleep recommendations, and it still happened to us.”

Eloise, also called “Elsie,” was born Dec. 15, 2021, and served as the “watcher” of the family. She spent her days with her eyes glued to her big brother and sister.

Though her life was short, her parents believe her story is still being told. So, they made a decision to take a journey in her honor, bringing her ashes along for the ride.

“We decided life was too short and we need to do something different,” said Christena. “So we sold everything and we rented this travel trailer and decided we’re going to travel the country, make memories, be closer with our family.”

“Let the kids get the most out of life, ‘cause it’s so short,” said Joe.

Selling anything that didn’t fit in their RV, the family packed up and hit the road more than a week ago, which is why they were in Kentucky visiting family this week.

The journey, navigating their grief with an RV in tow, is their way of sharing Elsie’s story. They hope, through the process, to connect with other families who have lost children to SIDS.

“We hope to let other people know they’re not alone in this journey. And this isn’t a journey you want to take alone. We realized that, that night,” said Christena.

“I thought it was at first. But the more people we talked to,” said Joe. “We want to be there for people. If someone loses their child to SIDS, we want to be the people they reach out to. Because we don’t have all the answers right now. But through trial and error on this trip, I think we’re gonna get a lot of the answers. We’ve spoken with so many people that have told us their story and it’s kind of filling in the missing pieces for us, and we want to be able to do that for other people.”

Now, as they head to Texas, they have a rough idea of their plan. Joe, a veteran who also has a painting business, will book jobs to paint houses as they travel- deciding which places to go based on the demand for the craft. And as they hit those places, they will spend more time together as a family, truly appreciating the days they are given.

Joe said any misconception that it is just a fun way for the family to go off the grid is silly, saying it is all about the mission.

“She’s the purpose of this whole thing. It’s not fun, going from a 2,800 square-foot house to an RV. We have two dogs, two cats, and two kids, and they’re all just on top of us all the time,” he laughed. “But we have a ledge by one of the windows that’s her ledge. So, we’ve got everything set up. It’s kind of made for her.”

“So, she’s there with us,” said Christena.

“Everyday,” said Joe.

He said they have been working closely with grief counselors at the VA, but sharing the story of their “doll baby” is another therapeutic way they can honor the life she brought to them. Now, with Elsie still watching from her window seat, Joe said the kids cheer them up by reminding their parents she’s with Jesus now.

They are using social media sites like Facebook and TikTok to chronicle the journey and accepting donations to the cause as they aim to raise awareness and hopefully fund SIDS research as their platforms grow.

Until then, they encourage anyone who needs a house painted to reach out and anyone who needs a shoulder to lean on through infant death grief to do the same.

Most importantly, they want to keep talking and teaching, and Traveling with Eloise.

