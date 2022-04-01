Attorneys for Kim Davis appeal judge’s latest ruling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorneys for Kim Davis, the embattled former Rowan County clerk, are officially appealing the judge’s latest ruling.

The actions are another step in the nearly 7-year-old case.

A trial date was expected to be set during a status conference held Friday morning by phone. But the appeal now puts that process on hold.

Davis’s legal team is appealing U.S. District Judge David Bunning’s order from two weeks ago. Judge Bunning found that Davis did indeed violate the constitutional rights of two couples who were denied marriage licenses.

The judge’s order decided that the question of damages would go to trial. That means a jury would figure out how much Davis might owe the couples and their attorneys.

But first, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit will now review the case.

In a statement last month when the order was first handed down, Davis’s attorney said they thought the case could end up in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Even if this case is not overturned, these actions will still push back on a final decision.

We’re told a trial likely wouldn’t happen now until next year.

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Davis’s appeal on a previous issue in the case.

