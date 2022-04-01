Advertisement

American Idol contestant performing at London - Laurel County Farmer’s Market

London Downtown officials said to bring a chair and your family for evening of great entertainment and storytelling.(London Downtown)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Brooks Kidd is performing at the London - Laurel County Farmer’s Market Friday evening.

The American Idol contestant from Laurel County announced the event on Facebook. Presented by London Downton, he said it begins at 5:30 p.m. and he will sing at 6:00 p.m.

According to the post, there will be food trucks, a question & answer session and a meet and greet.

