American Idol contestant performing at London - Laurel County Farmer’s Market

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Brooks Kidd is performing at the London - Laurel County Farmer’s Market Friday evening.

The American Idol contestant from Laurel County announced the event on Facebook. Presented by London Downton, he said it begins at 5:30 p.m. and he will sing at 6:00 p.m.

According to the post, there will be food trucks, a question & answer session and a meet and greet.

