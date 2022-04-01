American hero returns home to be laid to rest

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The remains of a U.S. Marine killed during a NATO military training exercise returned home Friday afternoon.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore’s family stood on the tarmac as the plane carrying their loved one’s body landed at Tri-State Airport.

Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was among four marines whose remains were returned to U.S. soil last Friday after their deaths in a helicopter crash in Norway on March 18.

Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was a graduate of Boyd County High School. (wsaz)

Moore’s remains are being taken to Neal Funeral Home on Center Street.

Along the procession route Friday students who attend Ponderosa Elementary in Catlettsburg, Ky held handmade signs in honor of Cpl. Moore. Moore attended Ponderosa Elementary and Moore’s mother worked at the school for 19 years.

Students who attend Ponderosa Elementary in Catlettsburg, Ky hold handmade signs in honor of Cpl. Jacob Moore. (WSAZ)

A proclamation to declare Friday as “Jacob M. Moore Day” was presented by Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day to the family.

Visitation services will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Boyd County High School, Moore’s alma mater.

The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Monday at the school, with the burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast.

The public is welcome to attend.

Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, April 4, in honor of Moore.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.

Corporal Moore’s decorations include the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

Funeral services set for marine killed in NATO training exercise

