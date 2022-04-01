Advertisement

AG Daniel Cameron joins DOJ, other states for $16 million drug testing settlement

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has created a new position within the office which...
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has created a new position within the office which will assist prosecutors and law enforcement in violent crime and capital cases.
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that he joined the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and a multi-state coalition in a settlement with MD Spine Solutions LLC (MD Labs).

The settlement is with MD Labs and its principle owners for billing Medicaid for unnecessary drug tests.

The settlement claims that the labs improperly billed Medicaid for unnecessary urine drug testing from January 2015 to December 2019.

According to a release from the AG’s Office, MD Labs agreed to pay a minimum of $11.6 million, up to $16 million, to resolve the allegations.

Kentucky could get as much as $2,170,350.87.

“Fraudulently billing Medicaid for unnecessary medical services harms Kentucky Medicaid beneficiaries and taxpayers,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We joined the DOJ and a coalition of attorneys general in this settlement to halt these unscrupulous business practices and to ensure that funds are returned to Kentucky’s Medicaid program.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Rain helps dampen fires in East Tennessee, crews hope to mobilize to knock them out on Thursday
Hunter Hobson was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday on charges of money laundering and...
Knoxville man arrested in international FBI investigation
Troopers: Small child killed in Clay County crash
Power outages reported across the region
Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking people to not approach James William Crabtree, he is...
Sheriff: EKY man wanted for involvement in stabbing

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
London Downtown officials said to bring a chair and your family for evening of great...
American Idol contestant performing at London - Laurel County Farmer’s Market
Blood drive held at Hazard church
Blood drive held at Hazard church
Attorneys for Kim Davis appeal judge’s latest ruling