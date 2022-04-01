AG Daniel Cameron joins DOJ, other states for $16 million drug testing settlement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that he joined the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and a multi-state coalition in a settlement with MD Spine Solutions LLC (MD Labs).

The settlement is with MD Labs and its principle owners for billing Medicaid for unnecessary drug tests.

The settlement claims that the labs improperly billed Medicaid for unnecessary urine drug testing from January 2015 to December 2019.

According to a release from the AG’s Office, MD Labs agreed to pay a minimum of $11.6 million, up to $16 million, to resolve the allegations.

Kentucky could get as much as $2,170,350.87.

“Fraudulently billing Medicaid for unnecessary medical services harms Kentucky Medicaid beneficiaries and taxpayers,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We joined the DOJ and a coalition of attorneys general in this settlement to halt these unscrupulous business practices and to ensure that funds are returned to Kentucky’s Medicaid program.”

