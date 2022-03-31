WVDOH announces completed and upcoming road slide repair projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 2 reported Thursday that it has completed 29 slide repairs and has another 14 in the works.

District 2 consists of Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties.

WVDOH officials say the state’s topography and sometimes heavy rainfall lead to erosion and evaluating road slide issues requires a cost-effective process that focuses on long-term solutions.

Highway officials say the Northern Panhandle and southern part of the state are more prone to slides than other areas.

According to the WVDOH, the 29 slide repairs completed in District 2 since August 2021 include:

(Lincoln) CR 10/6 Dairy Rd MP .37

(Lincoln) CR 10/1 Fall Creek MP .05

(Wayne) CR 27 Wolfe Creek MP 5.4

(Wayne) CR 19/2 Balangee Branch MP 3.51

(Wayne) CR 29/2 Paddle Creek MP 1.09

(Logan) CR 10/17 Madison Creek MP .79

(Mingo) CR 1/5 Blair Fork MP .29

(Mingo) WV 44 Mountain View MP .62

(Mingo) CR 3/4 Right Fork Laurel Creek MP 3.62

(Mingo) CR 2/4 Big Laurel Branch Rd MP .33

(Wayne) CR 24 Miller Fork Rd MP 3.35

(Wayne) CR 29/9 Webb Road MP .86

(Lincoln) CR 8 Coal River Rd MP 7.97

(Lincoln) CR 8 Coal River Rd MP 9.97

(Mingo) CR 119/7 Julius Hall Rd MP .73

(Mingo) CR 119/7 Julius Hall Rd MP .2

(Wayne) CR 39/3 Kelly Knob MP .09

(Mingo) CR 252/37 Goodman Ave MP .23

(Wayne) CR 07 Buffalo Creek MP 13.06

(Cabell) CR 1 Howells Mill MP 7.41

(Wayne) CR 7 Buffalo Creek MP 11.63

(Cabell) CR 1 Union Ridge #1 MP 14.86

(Mingo) WV 49 MP 2.04

(Wayne) WV 75 MP 8.3

(Wayne) US 52 MP 53.19

(Wayne) US 52 MP 52.87

(Wayne) US 52 MP 49.47

(Wayne) WV 37 MP 15.13

(Cabell) CO 28 Hash Ridge MP .97

The 14 locations set for future work are identified as:

(Wayne) US 52 MP 15.05

(Wayne) US 52 MP 15.32

(Cabell) WV 2 MP 3.28

(Wayne) CR 7 Spring Valley MP 17.12

(Logan) CR 5 MP 7.89

(Logan) CR 5 MP 10.07

(Lincoln) CR 46 Mud River MP 2.21

(Logan) CR 210/25 Hanging Rock Road MP 13.38

(Logan) CR 210/25 Hanging Rock Road MP 13.56

(Logan) CR 210/25 Hanging Rock Road MP 14.11

(Logan) CR 210/25 Hanging Rock Road MP 14.50

(Logan) CR 210/25 Hanging Rock Road MP 14.52

(Logan) CR 210/25 Hanging Rock Road MP 14.55

(Logan) CR 210/25 Hanging Rock Road MP 15.46

