What state lawmakers did after the March 2nd 2012 tornadoess

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - State lawmakers took several steps in the last 10 years in the aftermath of the March 2nd tornadoes to help rebuild our region.

When lawmakers first arrived on the scene of damage from the tornadoes, they realized life would never be the same.

”Came here, parked outside of town, walked through this community, and I couldn’t believe what I saw. It looked like a war zone, a devastation,” Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Officials began trying to navigate how to lead their towns in this time.

“The judge and other people, they were crying, they were devastated, they had been up all night, they had just seen their towns just basically obliterated.” Sen. Robert Stivers said.

Lawmakers said one thing everyone had in common was coming together throughout Kentucky and beyond to help each other.

”Eastern Kentuckians, I don’t want to just say Eastern Kentuckians are resilient and came together, the state really came together and got behind us,” Stivers said.

It was not a quick and easy process, but everyone came together to rebuild better and stronger than ever.

”It’s been amazing to watch how people rally around each other, it’s been amazing to see how this community has rebuilt, not only recovered but rebuilt and really taken advantage of trying to modernize and really build things they didn’t have before,” Adkins said.

”Besides the death and devastation, that’s the silver lining about how people came together, forget region or party affiliation, everybody really focused on those communities,” Stivers said.

When lawmakers look ahead, they know they can never be completely prepared to handle devastation like this, but they can take what they have learned to make things better next time.

”It never happens quick enough but we want to be sure we’re there and make sure we can respond and we wanna make sure that we’re showing the support that we need not only in words but in actions,” Stivers said.

