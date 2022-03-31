Wayne County man convicted on rape charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a release from the Attorney General’s office, a Wayne County man was convicted of rape charges on Thursday.

Following a prosecution by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Special Prosecutions Unit, Jose Anibal Figuerda Sanchez, 48, was convicted for five counts of rape in the first degree and four counts of rape in the third degree.

The release said Sanchez had repeatedly raped a 14-year-old from June to November 2016. It also said he had abused the teenager since they were five years old.

A jury recommended a sentence of 70 years. The sentencing is scheduled for June 21, 2022.

