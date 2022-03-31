Advertisement

Van Gogh’s Garden opens in Leslie County

Van Gogh's Garden opens in Hyden
Van Gogh's Garden opens in Hyden(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Leslie County on Wednesday for the area’s newest masterpiece.

The new Van Gogh’s Garden, which is behind Hyden City Hall is meant to be a new hang out spot for people in the area.

A local artist, Derek Lewis, painted the Gogh-inspired mural.

The ribbon cutting ceremony brought people in the area together to admire the artwork and open the space to the public.

The project was spearheaded by Mayor Carol Joseph, whose favorite artist is Van Gogh.

Lewis began the project back in September and said he would be happy to work on any other murals the city has planned.

Mayor Joseph said she plans to have more murals painted around the city.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Rain helps dampen fires in East Tennessee, crews hope to mobilize to knock them out on Thursday
Student injured following incident at HCTC Technical Campus
Power outages reported across the region
Troopers: Small child killed in Clay County crash
dr. jerermy wood
HCTC Professor makes astronomical discovery

Latest News

EKY postal worker awarded for helping customer without heat during freezing temps
EKY postal worker awarded for helping customer without heat during freezing temps
ACTC and St. Claire Healthcare partnering to offer externships for second year
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
KSP Post 10 participates in "Pinwheels for Prevention"
KSP participates in ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’