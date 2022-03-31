Van Gogh’s Garden opens in Leslie County

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Leslie County on Wednesday for the area’s newest masterpiece.

The new Van Gogh’s Garden, which is behind Hyden City Hall is meant to be a new hang out spot for people in the area.

A local artist, Derek Lewis, painted the Gogh-inspired mural.

The ribbon cutting ceremony brought people in the area together to admire the artwork and open the space to the public.

The project was spearheaded by Mayor Carol Joseph, whose favorite artist is Van Gogh.

Lewis began the project back in September and said he would be happy to work on any other murals the city has planned.

Mayor Joseph said she plans to have more murals painted around the city.

